GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is the perfect scenario. Employers looking for workers and job seekers looking for work West Michigan Works prepares people for work and matches-up those two groups: employers and potential employees.

Jenn Schottke from the Associated Builders and Contractors and Andrew Powell representing OST, a technology services company in Grand Rapids, joined My West Michigan Tuesday with more information about what local employers are looking for.

Information technology and construction are two industries where skilled workers are in great demand. The mission at West Michigan Works! is to create a qualified workforce that meets the region's current and future talent needs and, as a result, fuels the economy. They work with a variety of local employers in order to do that.

For more information about West Michigan Works, visi https://www.westmiworks.org/. For job seekers, you will be able to create a profile, search jobs, and even receive a weekly Hot Jobs email. For potential employers, you’ll have access to services that will assist in the recruitment, training and retaining of talent.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.