GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College received a $50,000 grant from Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation to continue it's progress in teaching high demand welding skills to its students.

Grand Rapids Community College was one of just 10 colleges selected nationwide for the initial Metallica grant in 2018.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation has teamed up with the American Association of Community Colleges on the project, which provides workforce training for community college students and reinvests in cities where the heavy metal band has toured.

Since 2018, GRCC launched it's intensive welding program which takes less time to complete than traditional courses. It also features smaller class sizes with flexible scheduling options and career preparation assistance.

“With the first group of Metallica Scholars, we saw people who had their lives changed by the opportunity to rise above challenges and gain these new skills leading to rewarding careers,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “We are so proud of the partnership with All Within My Hands and AACC, but also the local partners who connected us with students. This is a perfect example of people working together to create opportunities. We are thrilled to continue.”

GRCC will use its second $50,000 grant to expand the welding program to more students.

"We are honored to work with an organization that values the education and opportunity skilled trades offer our community as we do,” said Julie Parks, executive director of Workforce Training. “This additional grant will allow us to expand our already successful efforts to train more individuals for good paying jobs."

