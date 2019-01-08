This article is sponsored and paid for by Herman Miller

For more than 100 years, West Michigan-based furniture company Herman Miller has built a reputation for award-winning design, but its management and business practices have been just as noteworthy. Organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign and Working Mother Magazine continually recognize Herman Miller as a leader in workplace equality and family benefits.

As demand for its innovative furnishings for the home and office continues to rise, Herman Miller’s workforce continues to grow. The company is now hiring for manufacturing and skilled trade positions on all shifts at their Holland, Zeeland, and Spring Lake facilities. Open positions include Manufacturing Associates, Machine Operators, and Material Handlers as well as Journeymen Electricians and Machine Repair Mechanics.

Herman Miller knows the value of hard work, which is why the company is currently offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for select second and third shift positions. Competitive manufacturing wages start at $14.25 to $18.64 per hour, depending on the level of experience and shift premium. Pay for skilled trades is higher.

Joining the Herman Miller team means becoming part of the family from Day One. Herman Miller provides a full range benefits, from health, dental, and vision to paid parental leave and quarterly bonuses. The company also invests in its workers with opportunities for growth, such as tuition reimbursement options and development programs.

Open interviews for manufacturing and skilled trade positions occur every Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Herman Miller Mainsite, located at 855 East Main Ave, Zeeland, MI. Learn more about the benefits of working with Herman Miller at www.hermanmiller.com/jobs.