GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking for a job? There are more than 200 job openings for more than 80 area employers, and you could find all the information you need at job fair this week.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is working with more than 80 area employers to host a job fair on Wednesday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The job fair will be held at the Express Employment Professionals facility located at 1760 44th Street SW in Wyoming.

Candidates will have the chance to interview on-the-spot with recruiters and for many positions, immediate job offers will be made. All positions are either direct-hire or evaluation-hire. Position pay ranges from $12 to $18 per hour.

"We are expecting a really great turnout for this hiring event," said Janis Petrini, owner of Express Employment Professionals. "Even though most people are already employed in the area, many people are looking to get a better job and this event is a great opportunity for them to do just that.

Top available positions include:

Machine Operator

Inspector

Medical Device Assembly

Forklift Driver

Warehouse Worker

Apartment Maintenance Technician

Apartment Maintenance Supervisor

Production Worker

Upholstery

Industrial Sewer

General Labor

Grounds Worker

Mechanical Assembly

Anyone interested in a new job should be prepared to interview at Wednesday's event. Those who are not able to attend the job fair, but are interested in finding a new job, should contact Express Employment Professionals at 616-281-0611 to schedule an interview.

To see all the job fair details and to RSVP for event reminders, click here.

