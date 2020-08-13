Local business' ride-along program helps students secure jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-based business ride-along program is helping students explore trade skills and secure jobs after high school.
Service Professor is signing on two new HVAC technicians that participated in their Ride 2 Decide program.
Abraham Winkels, a Cedar Springs High School graduate and Annalise Brandon, an East Kentwood High School graduate, were celebrated during the company's annual Signing Day event Thursday.
Ride 2 Decide is a ride-along program that allows students to get an up close look at what skilled trades look like as an alternative to college.The work-based learning program pairs students with professionals to gain experience and gives them the opportunity to help in paid work programs during their summer breaks.
When the company officially hired a participant of the Ride 2 Decide program, they put on signing day events to celebrate.
Last year, Service Professor hired Caleb Hansen, a Zeeland East grad, and Payton Daetwiler, a West Catholic grad.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.