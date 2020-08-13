Local business' ride-along program helps students secure jobs

Two high school students were offered jobs after completing a local business' ride-along program.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-based business ride-along program is helping students explore trade skills and secure jobs after high school.

Service Professor is signing on two new HVAC technicians that participated in their Ride 2 Decide program.

Abraham Winkels, a Cedar Springs High School graduate and Annalise Brandon, an East Kentwood High School graduate, were celebrated during the company's annual Signing Day event Thursday.

Ride 2 Decide is a ride-along program that allows students to get an up close look at what skilled trades look like as an alternative to college.The work-based learning program pairs students with professionals to gain experience and gives them the opportunity to help in paid work programs during their summer breaks.

When the company officially hired a participant of the Ride 2 Decide program, they put on signing day events to celebrate.

Last year, Service Professor hired Caleb Hansen, a Zeeland East grad, and Payton Daetwiler, a West Catholic grad.

