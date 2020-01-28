MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Area Career Tech Center (MACTC) has been preparing high school graduates for careers in production, health, technology and more for the last 15 years. Now, the tech center is undergoing a rebrand to reflect the facility's dedication to the students who attend it.

"Interior and exterior signs will soon be installed with an energized color palette," student outreach and resource specialist Stephanie Hoekenga said Tuesday morning. "[There will be] bold new lettered featuring the abbreviated 'CTC' -- the name students and employers regularly use when referring to the school."

The rebrand will be celebrated during an open house called “Connect with Tech” on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hoekenga says the rebrand was in response to a poll that concluded many parents are not aware of the types of services the center provides -- even though they are aware the center exists.

The tech center offers 16 free career training classes to high school juniors and seniors from public, charter, and non-public schools in Muskegon County. Classes are held Monday through Friday with morning and afternoon sessions that are 2.5 hours long. Students spend approximately one-half of their day at the MACTC and one-half at their local high school.

At the Connect with Tech events, guests will be able to tour the classrooms and labs, meet with instructors and current students, and speak to employers, college and armed services representatives. Refreshments will be available and prepared by Hospitality & Food Management students.

There will also be a chance to meet the hosts of the Gray and Green Show on 105.3 and even enter to win one of two $50 Amazon gift cards.

For more information about the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center and the Connect with Tech open house, check out their website.

