New skilled trades firm opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Great Lakes Skilled Trades, a new Grand Rapids-based firm, is focused on connecting skilled tradesmen and contractors in the greater West Michigan area to help fill positions needed to complete critical construction projects in the community.

“Unlike other staffing agencies, we specialize in staffing only skilled trades,” stated Dustin Ide, Vice President and General Manager. “This is because our team’s unique mix of experience gives us keen insight into the skilled trades and how contractors employ them. We’re here to be a valuable partner and resource, for area contractors and tradesmen.”

Great Lakes Skilled Trades, located at 3351 Claystone Street SE in Grand Rapids, has a wide network of local opportunities so skilled tradesmen have a variety of contractors and projects to choose from. This network also provides contractors with the ability to find the best tradesmen for their job.

The firm offers skill-based pay, a benefits package and career advancement opportunities.

The firm can provide all-levels of professional skilled tradesmen in a variety of trades including: Carpentry, Electrical, Mechanical, Plumbing, Concrete, Masonry, Welders, Millwrights, Pipefitters, Pre-Engineered Steel Erectors, and Sheetmetal. As a special service to contractors, the agency also offers complimentary job site safety evaluations and toolbox talks.

“We created Great Lakes Skilled Trades because we believe in building a better America together, one local community at a time, connecting contractors and tradesmen,” explained Ide. “All of us live and work in the West Michigan community right alongside those we serve.”

