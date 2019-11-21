GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mission at West Michigan Works! is to create a qualified workforce that meets our region's current and future talent needs and, as a result, fuels our economy.

They work with a variety of local employers in order to do that.

Two sectors most in need of workers are health care and manufacturing. Emily Babson from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Sara Whisler, HR Manager with Flexfab, joined My West Michigan Thursday to share more about how to find jobs available with each local employer.

West Michigan Works! also partners with educators, economic developers and community organizations to better provide experiences and opportunities to job seekers.

For more information about West Michigan Works! and see what they have to visit www.westmiworks.org. For job seekers, you will be able to create a profile, search jobs, and even receive a weekly Hot Jobs email. For potential employers, you’ll have access to services that will assist in the recruitment, training and retaining of talent.

