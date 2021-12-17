Police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed on I-196

Police say they were dispatched to southbound I-196 near the 50 mile marker just before 7 p.m. on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on I-196 in Fillmore Township Friday night.

Police say they were dispatched to southbound I-196 near the 50 mile marker just before 7 p.m. on reports that a pedestrian had been hit. Upon arrival they found a subject had been struck and died on the scene.

The victim is not being identified at this time pending family notification.

Anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to deputies is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 for Deputy Baker (ext 4268) or Deputy Meyer (ext 4327).

Southbound lanes of I-196 were closed Friday evening between Adams Street and 146th Avenue while deputies investigated.

