Live from scene: Person dies after I-480 highway sign falls on pickup truck

The sign fell when a passing dump truck struck it.

CLEVELAND — One person is dead following an incident on Interstate 480 westbound Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Western Star dump truck was headed west with its bed raised when the bed struck a sign above the highway near State Road around 8:45 a.m. The sign then fell over and landed on a gray Ford F-150, killing the driver.

Traffic is currently backed up on I-480 westbound after a highway sign fell across the road near State Road in Cleveland.

Only one lane is currently open, with cars backed up all the way towards the I-77 interchange. The State Road exit ramp is closed, with ODOT working to setup detours.