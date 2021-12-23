Traffic headaches on hold as US-31 interchange construction in Grand Haven pauses for winter

MDOT told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that construction will resume sometime this Spring.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A present came early for Ottawa County drivers Thursday as the construction on the US-31 interchange with M-104 in Grand Haven has ended until next year.

The construction closed a lane and two ramps including the ramp to Spring Lake for more than a month, and caused major traffic delays for northbound drivers.

The project is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) improvement to six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, including the bridges over the Grand River and Spring Lake Channel.

The state said the work will extend the life of roads and bridges. MDOT told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the entire project will go through 2023. Work is put on hold in the summer and in the dead of winter, but they’ll start back up as soon as they can near spring.

