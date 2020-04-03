NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Traffic on a major roadway in Newaygo County was backed up for nearly a mile after a crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Newaygo Fire Chief at the scene, both lanes of M-20 at Locust Avenue were closed due to the crash that involved 2 cars.

Three people, two women and one man, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities were not sure of the extent of their injuries, but one person was flown from the scene of the crash by Aeromed.

Eventually one lane of M-20 reopened Wednesday morning and police said they were directing traffic while the scene was being cleaned up.

