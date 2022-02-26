Distracted driver crashes through railroad crossing gate, struck by train; no one injured

Police say the driver was looking at his phone when he crashed through the lowered railroad crossing gate. No one was injured in the incident.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids driver was uninjured after a train collided with his vehicle Friday night.

Police say the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. at 80th Avenue and Chicago Drive in Zeeland Township.

A 24-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving southbound on 80th Avenue when he crashed through lowered railroad crossing gate. His vehicle was then struck by an eastbound Amtrak train.

While the man was uninjured, his vehicle was heavily damaged from the crash. The train sustained minor damage and continued to Grand Rapids after an inspection. No one on the train was injured.

Police say the man was looking at his phone while driving, which caused him to drive through the railroad crossing.

He was cited with several civil infractions. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

