Trans Awareness Week 2022 | Here's what you can do to raise visibility of the transgender community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year between Nov. 13 through Nov. 19, people across the US take part in Transgender Awareness Week. It's all about uplifting the community and bringing awareness to the variety of issues Trans people face.

The week ends with the Trans Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20, which memorializes those who have been murdered as the result of transphobia. The day also sheds a light on the violence that many transgender people face to this day.

Jazz McKinney, Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Pride Center, says those in their community can use this time to share stories about their experiences, and advocate for issues around prejudice, discrimination and violence that the trans community faces.

The Pride Center offers plenty of support groups for adults, youths and a health equity program that will help those looking for gender-affirming care in West Michigan.

McKinney says the Pride Center also has support groups with parents and caregivers who are parents of trans kids.

"I would say the biggest advice is just to love your kid the way they are, and who they are," McKinney said.

"It's about the health and well-being of that person. And we don't want to see not one more person, either take their own life or have their life taken by someone else, due to ignorance or lack of care."

To find out more about programs, services and community resources available in Grand Rapids, visit the Pride Center's website.

