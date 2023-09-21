Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Van Andel this winter

It’s not your typical Christmas show, but for many it’s become a holiday tradition. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is touring once again!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s not your typical Christmas show, but for many it’s become a holiday tradition.

The iconic Trans-Siberian Orchestra is touring once again! It’s said to be an exciting show filled with sparks, plus some rock and roll.

If that doesn’t sound like your thing, performers say there’s something for everyone.

13 ON YOUR SIDE sat down with Kayla Reeves, a singer with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Al Pitrelli, the musical director.

He said, “It is a roller coaster for two hours and 15 minutes. From the jump, it’s over the top. Musically, it encompasses all genres of music. One minute we’ll be playing a Mozart or Beethoven symphony. Next minute, we’ll be blowing the place up like you see behind. There’s good old-fashioned American rock and roll, R&B, gospel, choir pieces. There’s just something for everyone.”

All the fun and excitement will go alongside the timeless story of the Ghost of Christmas Eve, which is also part of the performance.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 26. There is a show at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $76. You can get your tickets and learn more here.

