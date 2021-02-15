VIDEO: Transformer blows in Kenner, killing power for more than 10,000 in winter storm

Video from an eyewitness shows electricity surging in the lines.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 people are without power in Jefferson Parish after a winter storm took down multiple power lines.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, multiple wires are down near the intersection of West Esplanade and Power Boulevard. Traffic has been shut down around the intersection while Entergy works to repair a transformer.

Video shot by Chris Fitzmorris near the outage shows power surging through the lines at the same time the transformer went down.

Thousands of people are without power across Louisiana as icy winter storms move across the state on Monday morning.

As of 11:00 a.m, Entergy says more than 58,000 people are without power across Louisiana.

Forecasters say heavy freezing rain or sleet is expected across Louisiana on Monday to bring significant impacts. Areas north and west of Bogalusa to Hammond to Pierre Part will see the most severe impacts.

The NWS says power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. After the rain ends, even colder air will arrive tonight producing dangerously cold wind chill values as low as 5 degrees in some areas overnight into Tuesday morning.

What to Do if You Lose Power:

Close any blinds/curtains or put blankets or towels up to cover windows and provide insulation

Close off rooms to avoid losing heat

Stuff towels in cracks under doors, esp. exterior ones

Wear layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing, especially warm socks and gloves if you have them

Eat and drink food to provide energy to warm the body but avoid alcohol or caffeine

If you have candles, lighting them can help act as a heat source, especially in an enclosed space. But do not rely on them, and remember to practice good fire safety.

DO NOT bring a generator inside. They should remain 30 feet away from your home

DO NOT use a stove or oven for heat, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning