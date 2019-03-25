ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ottawa County man who challenged a fence and dumpster placed near his property will continue fighting after losing another appeal.

Phil Forner, of Allendale, sued the township in 2016 after he was assessed more than $1,500 in fees for appealing a local zoning ordinance. He was concerned after a neighbor built a fence with a dumpster enclosure on a parking lot near one of his properties a few years prior.

Forner wanted the property owner to submit a site plan for approval, but the township superintendent did not require it. He was charged a $250 application fee and $1,500 escrow fee.

The escrow fee covers the cost of convening the zoning board and making a decision, said Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas, who was not in office at the time of the initial dispute.

“Our policy is they would need to cover the cost of that, so it wasn’t passed on to the general residents of the township,” Elenbaas said.

Forner lost his first lawsuit and appeal, accusing the township of fraud and unjust enrichment. His second appeal was rejected last week by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The fees seemed to be charged as a deterrent to appealing, Forner said.

“I just want people to be able to go to the township ZBA to ask these questions,” he said. “They make you pay an escrow fee if you dare ask the question. The people of Allendale deserve a less-restricted access to oversight.”

Forner said he will appeal the latest decision.

The zoning documents can be updated, but the township will let the court decide, Elenbaas said.

