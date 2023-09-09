Michigan group will attempt to break tree climbing world record next weekend

Some of the fastest tree climbers in the world will compete in Holland next weekend.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Michigan's chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) will attempt to be the fastest tree climbers in the world next weekend.

This will be their second attempt at breaking the world record in the Ascent event.

Men and women competitors will gear up on Sept. 15-Sept. 17 at Prospect Park in Holland for the Michigan Tree Climbing Championship.

Organizers said the top five fastest men and two women from the preliminary Ascent event will have a chance to compete next weekend.

This isn't like leisurely climbing up your backyard oak tree.

The Ascent event tests a competitor's ability to climb up using their gear, how quickly they can climb about 50 feet to the bell at the top, and then make their way back down to the ground. Points are earned for speed as well as meeting safety objectives.

The event is free to watch and open to the public.

Organizers will try to beat the men's world record that was first set in 2022 in Denmark at 10.21 seconds. It was beaten at the European International Tree Climbing Competition in 2023. The women's record for fastest ascent was also set in Denmark at 13.63 seconds.

Michigan's chapter fell short of the world record in 2022 but did manage to set a state record.

You can learn more about specific events each day of the competition here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.