Tree house coming soon to the Grand Ravines

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — This summer, the construction of a tree house in the Grand Ravines will commence, adding another attraction to the scenic park.

The Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission announced the project Monday, stating that the Grand Ravines Tree House is being made possible through a significant gift to the Ottawa County Parks Foundation from an anonymous foundation. The house will be located just off the Idema Explorers Trail route.

“The Ottawa County Parks Foundation was established with the hope that we could help provide ‘the margin of excellence’ for our parks systems,” said Parks Foundation President, Bobbi Jones Sabine. “We are so thankful for this gift, which will make it possible to create an inspiring, enriching connection to nature and to these ravines.”

The tree house will stand 40’ above ravine edge where it starts to descend steeply to the creek bottom. To reach the Tree House, users will walk along a winding 100’ long boardwalk nestled among the towering trees. It will feature a rustic design with multiple overlook locations.

Engineering design on the tree house is expected to commence in the spring with construction hoped to begin later this year. As part of the project, expanded parking and supporting amenities will be added to the Grand Ravines Overlook parking area along the north entrance drive for Grand Ravines off 42nd Avenue.

