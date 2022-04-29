Trench collapse kills two in Lowell Twp.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 14-foot trench was being constructed in preparation for a pole barn, when it collapsed, trapping two people underneath.

LOWELL, Mich. — Two people were killed after a trench collapsed Friday evening in Lowell Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 10000 block of 60th Street SE.

Authorities on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a 14-foot trench was being constructed in preparation for a pole barn, when it collapsed, trapping two people underneath.

The victims, a 59-year-old and 68-year-old, both from Alto, died as a result of the incident. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Crews have been on scene for several hours Friday investigating the collapse. The Kentwood and Grand Rapids Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams are assisting with the recovery.

