GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weather was cold and wet on Halloween night and there were not as many trick-or-treaters out this year in West Michigan.

People were prepared to hand out candy, but many who usually trick-or-treat did not. It was cold, raining and snowing with a brisk wind blowing.

“It is very cold, and it is snowy,” pointed out Jackson Wurm, who was dressed as a sumo wrestler.

No one keeps an exact count, but regular participants say it is not unusual for the numbers to drop when the weather is poor.

“I suspect it will decrease by about half,” said Nick Wallace, who always decorates his house on N. Park Street for Halloween. “It is disappointing, that's for sure. It was much nicer last year.”

Some trick-or-treaters were able to modify their costumes and stay warm and relatively dry in the weather. Others took shelter in a vehicle driven by an adult in between stops. Participants said staying home was not an option.

“It is not going to fly with the little ones” explained parent Mary Mroz as she walked a group of children through her neighborhood.

“We can’t steal Halloween from the kids,” said parent David Miles.

“Just bundle them up and take them out,” laughed Crystal Brand.

