Construction begins on Trinity Health Clinica Santa Maria pharmacy

The new pharmacy, which is expected to be completed in December 2022, will offer both a walk-up counter service and drive-thru service.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trinity Health Clinica Santa Maria began construction on a new $1.5 million pharmacy addition in Grand Rapids on Monday, the seventh Trinity Health pharmacy location in the city. It will be located at 730 Grandville Avenue SW.

The new pharmacy, which is expected to be completed in December 2022, will offer both a walk-up counter service and drive-thru service.

“This new addition will provide patients with easier access to pharmacy services in a location that is both convenient and close to home,” said Kameron Selleck, practice leader at Trinity Health Clinica Santa Maria. “In addition to creating four new jobs within the pharmacy, it is improving access to important medical care for our patient population — persons of color and vulnerable populations in the community.”

Clinica Santa Maria provides primary health care to underserved members of the community. All staff members are bilingual to break down language barriers.

Patients can receive a variety of services, like vaccinations and medication distribution.

“Our retail pharmacies provide standard retail pharmacy dispensing, easy communication with provider offices for seamless patient care, and access to a variety of immunizations,” said Carmen Docter, Trinity Health pharmacy manager. “We have a pharmacist that contacts patients to review their medications and we stock many over-the-counter products that our patients may need.”

Patients are asked to follow the signage when entering the area.

For more information on Clinica Santa Maria, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.