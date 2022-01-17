'We refuse to settle': Trinity Health workers issue contract negotiation deadline

The workers have set a Jan. 31 deadline to reach a fair contract agreement with hospital management.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, nearly 100 Trinity Health-Mercy employees and community members gathered to demand a fair contract. The employees were joined by hospital support staff, community supporters and elected officials.

A deadline for the contract negotiations has been set for Jan. 31. If a fair contract has not been agreed upon by that date, workers say they are "prepared to authorize their bargaining committee to do what is necessary to win a fair contract."

“For two years, we've risked our health and safety, picked up extra shifts and worked long hours to ensure safe patient care, even if it means we’re exhausted," said employee Tinitco Moore at the event. "After everything we’ve been through, Trinity workers know our worth and we’re prepared to take a stand for ourselves and our patients if we need to! We refuse to settle for a contract that leaves out the protections, incentives and rights we need and deserve.”

Workers at Trinity Health have been negotiating with hospital management for a stronger contract for nearly three years, according to their union, SEIU Healthcare Michigan. The union says some of the hospital's employees have not seen annual wage increases since 2017.

“Hospital workers have been here for us. It is time for us to be there for them,” said state representative Tony Sabo. “It's a shame that healthcare workers in our community haven't seen annual raises for years. I would like to see Trinity make an investment in Muskegon worthy of the sacrifices that our hospital workers have made. We need to support them in these challenging times.”

Workers say they are negotiating for a more collaborative and respectful work environment and fair compensation. They say this would also allow the hospital to hire and retain more healthcare employees to address the worker shortage.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.