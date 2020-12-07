Michigan State Police trooper, driver remain hospitalized after head-on crash

The trooper and a driver involved in a head-on crash both remain in the hospital.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police said both the trooper and the driver involved in a head-on crash remain hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Friday around 10 p.m., Trooper Caleb Starr of the Lakeview Post was driving west on Grand River Avenue in Ionia County when a Jeep crossed the centerline and crashed into the police cruiser.

Police said an investigation of Starr's cruiser found that he was traveling at a "steady speed" below the limit of 55 mph. Before colliding with the Jeep, police said he braked and "significantly" reduced the speed of the patrol vehicle.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the vehicle crossing the centerline and colliding with the patrol vehicle. Starr had to be extracted from the vehicle following the collision and then was transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital by AeroMed medical helicopter.

Starr, 33, has been with Michigan State Police since September of 2018. The driver injured in the crash is a 28-year-old woman from Utah; her name is not being released at this time. She was also transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital.

