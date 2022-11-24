Crash involving alleged drunk driver injures state trooper

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening leg injuries and has been released from the hospital.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A state trooper was injured early Thursday morning in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on S Sheridan Road, south of Stanton. Two Michigan State Police troopers were assisting the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop when their vehicle was struck from behind.

Both troopers were hit by the vehicle, and one was pinned between the MSP vehicle and the Montcalm County police vehicle.

Police say the trooper was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries. The trooper was treated and released.

The other trooper remained on scene, but suffered from back pain.

The driver that hit the patrol vehicle was not injured. Police say the driver has been lodged at the Montcalm County Jail for driving under the influence.

Police say drivers should find a designated driver and not get behind the wheel when impaired.

