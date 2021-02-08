Truck carrying 70,000 lbs. of cream tips over in Zeeland, blocking lanes of I-196

The tanker remained intact in the crash and the driver was uninjured.

ZEELAND, Mich. — A semi-truck carrying 70,000 lbs. of cream tipped over on Eastbound I-196 in Zeeland, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At 5:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Peterbilt truck pulling a 48’ tanker trailer fell on its side while attempting to turn Eastbound from Byron onto the business loop.

The truck subsequently blocked all the Eastbound lanes. The business loop is currently closed while the site is being cleaned.

The 41-year-old truck driver from Wisconsin was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

