Truck crashes into Blue Dragon restaurant in Caledonia

Firs responders were called to a crash Monday afternoon in Caledonia. A truck drove into the Blue Dragon Restaurant on N. Rodgers Court.

There was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the crash but there were workers inside the Farmer's Insurance office next door.

No one was injured in the incident. According to police and fire on scene, the truck hit a weight-bearing wall so the truck stayed in place until the can be assessed.

No one is allowed in the restaurant or other connected buildings The Bangkok Chef Thai Restaurant is also nearby and was closed as a precaution.

The reason for the crash is still under investigation.

