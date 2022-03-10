Truck vs. buggy crash causes serious injuries in Montcalm Co.

Police say the horse leading the buggy was killed in the crash.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple people are injured after a pickup truck crashed into an Amish buggy Thursday in Montcalm County.

The incident happened on M-91 north of Briggs Road. The involved pickup truck allegedly crossed the centerline and struck the buggy, police say.

The driver of the buggy sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital via Aero Med. His passengers were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The horse leading the buggy was killed in the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation by Michigan State Police. This story will be updated as new details are released.

