MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are investigating what led up to a crash that wrecked a vehicle and sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Sheridan Community Fire Department, it happened just before noon in the area of Ruby Road and M-66 in Sidney Township.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered that a pickup truck crashed into a tree in a nearby yard. The driver was already outside of the vehicle but needed to be taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

The full extent of the drivers injuries are not yet known.

The fire department shared some of the photos following the crash on their Facebook page.

