Trump predicts he'll 'so easily' win Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — President Donald Trump declared he would win Michigan “so easily” as he rallied supporters in a midnight gathering that wraps up his reelection campaign and heralds the beginning of Election Day.

Thousands turned out in Grand Rapids in low 40s weather to cheer Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

While polling in several key states shows Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, the president assured his Michigan supporters that “I think we’re doing well all over” and predicted a “red wave.”

Grand Rapids was the final stop of the Trump campaign in 2016, which turned into a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. As Monday became Tuesday, Trump told supporters, “We made history four years ago and tomorrow we’re going to make history once again.”

Officials say Trump plans to spend election night at the White House.

