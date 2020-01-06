Trump warns of military action; Floyd's brother wants peace

Terrence Floyd said destruction is "not going to bring my brother back at all."

MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the United States military unless states quickly halt the violent protests that have convulsed cities from coast to coast.

The warning Monday came hours after George Floyd’s brother pleaded for peace in the streets, saying destruction is “not going to bring my brother back at all.”

The competing messages — one conciliatory, one bellicose — came as the U.S. braced for another round of violence at a time when the country is already buckling because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Depression-level unemployment it has caused.

