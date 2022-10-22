Check out these trunk-or-treat events across West Michigan

If you're counting down the days to Halloween, many communities are celebrating early with trunk-or-treat events.

Kentwood is holding its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be more than 40 different people and organizations handing out candy.

If you're looking for something more savory to eat, there will be food trucks at the event. All of the trunk-or-treating will be done inside, making it fun for everyone.

Kentwood's Trunk or treat goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Department of Public Works on Breton Street.

You can scare up some candy in other communities in West Michigan Saturday, as well.

Grand Rapids, Byron Center and Grandville are also holding a trunk or treat events leading up to Halloween.

Byron Center's event kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday at Whistlestop Park.

There are two events coming to Grand Rapids. One is taking place at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at 2 p.m. Saturday and the other is at New City Fellowship on Monday, Oct. 31.

Grandville's trunk-or-treat starts at 4 p.m. at Harbor Life Church on Sunday.

