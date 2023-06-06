TSA stops passenger from carrying on handgun at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

TSA said this is the 8th gun they've detected at GRR this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers spotted a handgun on a carry-on bag at a screening checkpoint at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) Saturday.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, TSA said a passenger gave their bag to screening officers, who then spotted the firearm on the X-ray machine.

TSA officials alerted the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Police, who then confiscated the unloaded weapon. A four-round magazine was also found inside the bag.

“As summer travel picks up, these incidents present a danger to our dedicated workforce, and the traveling public,” Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Reginald Stephens said. “We encourage all travelers to know the exact location of their firearm at all times and to pack their luggage starting with a completely empty bag to ensure no prohibited items are accidentally brought to the checkpoint.”

TSA officials said this is the eighth gun they've detected at GRR so far this year. Last year, officers found 12 firearms at GRR security checkpoints.

The penalty for bringing a weapon to the airport can be as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances.

TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case.

TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

It's important to note that firearm possession laws vary from state to state and by locality, so you're encouraged to check gun laws in the area you're flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

