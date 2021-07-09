More than 25 trees were uprooted at University Park Golf Course, and another was knocked over at an Orchard View elementary school.

Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still without power after Tuesday afternoon's storms, which uprooted trees in Muskegon from golf courses to elementary schools.

The aftermath of the severe weather is all over University Park Golf Course after 30 to 40 mile per hour winds went through Muskegon. Ground crew member William McKinley was playing a round of golf when it did.



"We played 5 holes then we went up to the shop for the storm to go through," he says.

The storm battered the area for about a half hour, and McKinley says it was tough for him to look at the damage afterwards. 28 trees were uprooted and more had broken limbs and branches after the storms.

"We actually shut the door because it was raining so hard. It felt like the roof was going to come off. It was pretty intense for a bit," he says. "It hurts because we worked hard to get the course back to where it was before, and we finally got back in good playing condition."

His coworker Brian Bunnell says he is disappointed to see the golf season come to an early end at the course.



"I've never seen damage like this on the course, and I've lived in this area my whole life for 70 years," he says.

Just down the road on Marquette Avenue, high winds uprooted trees outside Cardinal Elementary School, cancelling classes Wednesday. The damage also piled up at the park across the street, and fallen trees and power lines could be seen throughout the area.

"I wasn't expecting it, I was shocked," Bunnell says. "It hit Muskegon pretty hard."

He says he hopes everyone in town stayed safe through the storms.



"I'm hoping nobody got killed or injured in any place here," Bunnell says.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.