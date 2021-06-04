Tulip Time: Bring the festival to you

Each 10-inch pot contains 8-10 bulbs that will be ready to bloom the first week of May.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Tulip Time Festival is just around the corner, and this year the City of Holland is inviting the community to partake in their own “tulip magic” at home.

Each year, Holland’s Parks Department plants nearly 30,000 tulips in pots so that the festival can use them on floats and in entertainment venues. This year, though, due to some event changes surrounding COVID-19, the city will not be needing all the flowers. That’s why they are inviting the community to buy tulips!

Each 10-inch pot contains 8-10 bulbs that will be ready to bloom the first week of May.

Online ordering is taking place until April 14, and contactless pickup is currently open for two separate days at the Holland Parks Department:

April 16, 4-6 p.m.

April 17, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The cost is $15 per pot.

