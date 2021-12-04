Turfy McTankface wins! New turf painting robot named in community vote

It's estimated that the Turf Tank will save the department approximately $5,000 in annual labor and material costs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The votes are in! The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday Turfy McTankface won the community vote for the name of the new turf painting tank robot.

Nearly 850 nicknames were submitted and the people of Grand Rapids voted online for their favorite and Turfy McTankface streaked its way to the top.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department took name submissions from March 22 through April 1. After sifting through all the entries, the department has created a shortlist and the community voted.

Voting wrapped up Friday. Monday the parks and recreation department posted on Facebook: "We can't say we're surprised to see this name win 😆 Turfy will be making his debut this week getting athletic fields across the city ready for spring and summer sports!"

The second place went to Linus and third to Michelawngelo, respectively.

The Turf Tank is an autonomous, GPS-enabled robot designed used to paint "precise athletic field lines in less time and to use less paint than traditional methods." It's estimated that the Turf Tank will save the department approximately $5,000 in annual labor and material costs.

