Turkeys Not Tickets campaign helps family displaced by house fire

WAYLAND, Mich. — Police were called to several homes in Wayland today, but not because anyone was in trouble.

The annual Turkeys Not Tickets Campaign returned Thursday afternoon. The Wayland Police Department and Mrs. Claus kept busy delivering turkeys dinners to residents in need.

One recipient was Jenna Kloska, who is staying with family after her house burned down three weeks ago.

"A lot of blessings that came out of a really big tragedy. Feeling grateful, despite all the circumstances that we're going through" Kloska said. "We've had so so much support, so many loved ones so many incredible family and friends."

Harding's Market and Christian neighbors help make the tradition happen every year.

The Kloska family wasn't the only family who received a surprise today. Wayland Police pulled over a few people Thursday afternoon to make sure their dinner was taken care of for the evening.

