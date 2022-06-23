Whitmer: Tech company Twisthink to establish headquarters in Grand Rapids

The addition will add 37 new jobs at Twisthink, a digital consulting firm, and generate an estimated $2.2 million in capital investment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that Twisthink will be establishing a headquarters in Grand Rapids, bringing jobs and economic growth to West Michigan.

Twisthink is a digital consulting firm that was founded in Holland in 2001. Leaders say they chose Grand Rapids to establish headquarters in to accelerate growth. Currently, the company has 40 employees.

The new headquarters will add 37 new jobs to the company and generate an estimated $2.2 million in capital investment.

“Today's investment by Twisthink will build on Michigan’s tech strengths and create dozens of high-skill, good-paying jobs for Michiganders in West Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Twisthink’s new headquarters facility will reinforces our reputation as a world leader in innovation. With investments like today’s, we will continue to grow our tech and IT sectors here in Michigan, further diversifying our economy. Now, thanks to our effective fiscal management, hardworking people, and innovative businesses, Michigan’s economy is growing with low unemployment, rising wages, and strong small businesses growth. Michigan’s future is bright, and investments like today’s by Twisthink will help us continue moving our state forward.”

The expansion was supported by a $300,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

Twisthink has experienced significant growth as the technology industry booms. Officials say the company has opportunities for partnerships with large corporations like Whirlpool, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and more.

The 37 jobs being added to the company will span across design, engineering, project leadership and strategy. Leaders say Twisthink emphasizes professional development for employees and investing in their community.

“This is a pivotal moment for us,” said Twisthink Managing Partner Robert Niemiec. “What we have created and practiced over the past two decades has reached the tipping point for companies desiring to innovate, accelerate, and grow. As a team of knowledge workers trained to address and solve complex problems, we chose Grand Rapids for two reasons: it brings us closer to more innovative thinkers across a diverse slate of industries from healthcare to industrial manufacturing to mobility, and it allows us to tap into a deeper pool of specialized talent in the region."

The Twisthink headquarters will be located in Innovation Park.

