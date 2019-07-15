LOWELL, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office said two 18-year-old men were injured after being stabbed early Morning morning in Lowell.

Police responded to the first report of a stabbing on Barnsley Road SE off Cumberland Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. They got another call around 3:06 a.m. on West Street SE near Heffron Street in a trailer park for another person who was stabbed.

According to Sgt. Joel Roon, there was "an altercation" between several people, which ended in the stabbing. One of the men had a couple of cuts and the other had some puncture wounds.

"Deputies received conflicting stories and are still working to ascertain a motive/reason for the altercation," said Roon.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident, and Roon said they need to clarify some details before sending the case to the prosecutor's office.

