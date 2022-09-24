Two arrested after police pull over car filled with stolen lottery tickets in Ottawa Co.

Over $2,000 cash was also taken from the suspects and the vehicle, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two were arrested and a juvenile was returned to their guardian after being caught with a car full of stolen lottery tickets, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Muskegon police sent a warning to Ottawa County deputies of another instance of lottery ticket thefts in the county.

Grand Haven officers pulled over a vehicle matching the report's description around 1:28 a.m. Tuesday near 20 N Beacon in Grand Haven City.

Officers say there were lottery tickets visible all over the car.

The driver said they were stealing the tickets and cashing them. Over $2,000 cash was taken from the suspects and the vehicle, police say.

Police say both Muskegon and Ottawa counties have had lottery thefts recently.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at (877) 88 Silent or (877)887-4536.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.