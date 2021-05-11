Two burglaries take place overnight in Grand Rapids

An attempted burglary also happened overnight in Kentwood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two overnight burglaries they believe to be connected.

The first happened at a Boost Mobile located at the 3100 block of Plainfield Avenue NE. Officers responded to the area just before midnight on an intrusion alarm.

Police said that upon arrival they found glass broken out of the front door and the rear door standing open. The business was cleared with no suspects located. Police said the suspects used a brick to break out windows but took the brick with them when they fled. Merchandise was taken from the store.

The second burglary happened at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday at a Sharpe Auto Group – Jaguar/Land Rover, located at the 1000 block of 28th Street SE.

Preliminary investigation indicates that two suspects arrived in a vehicle, used a brick to gain access into the building, obtained keys to a vehicle in the lot and stole it. Police believe the suspects are the same in both burglaries.

The stolen vehicle has not yet been found, but the car the suspects arrived in was located and stopped without incident in Ottawa County at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, in Kentwood at around 3 a.m., officers responded to Joyology on an intrusion alarm. The business was secure but police said there was evidence of an attempted break-in. Currently, it is unknown if this incident is connected to the other two burglaries.

