OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa County deputies responded to a two car crash on M-231 at Lincoln St. in Robinson Twp.

A 21-year-old California resident was driving eastbound on Lincoln Street when he failed to stop for the stop sign at M-231. This intersection is a two way stop on Lincoln. North and southbound M-231 does not have to stop.

A 54-year-old Zeeland man was traveling northbound on M-231 when his car collided with the 21-year-old's vehicle. The 60-year-old passenger of the Zeeland man's car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening arm and neck injuries. No one else was hurt.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

