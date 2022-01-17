2 dead, 1 seriously injured from head-on crash on icy Montcalm Co. roads

A truck's driver lost control on the icy roads, hitting another car head-on, killing both drivers and seriously injuring a passenger.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash resulted in two deaths in Montcalm Township, the Michigan State Police at the Lakeview Post reports.

Troopers arrived to the crash on Sidney Road, east of Fitzner Road, around 1:23 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 2002 Dodge pickup was driving westbound on Sidney Road when they lost control due to the icy roadway, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2009 Ford head-on.

The pickup's driver, a 67-year-old woman from Edmore, and the driver of the Ford, a 64-year-old also from Edmore, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford's passenger, 64-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

