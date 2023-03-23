Meet the two finalists for the next Grand Rapids Fire Chief

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman is retiring after taking the post in 2016. The nationwide search for his successor includes two experienced candidates.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has narrowed down the finalists for the next fire chief to two candidates. The city is hosting a series of forums where the community can meet them.

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman announced late last year he's retiring in May 2023 after 38 years in the fire service.

Chief Lehman joined the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) in 2016 after serving 29 years with the department in Aurora, Illinois.

After a nationwide search effort, two experienced fire service professionals are being considered for the post.

Dr. Brad Brown is deputy chief of support services for the Grand Rapids Fire Department, and Eloy Vega serves as the fire chief and emergency management coordinator for the City of Port Neches. Vega previously served as Fire District Chief of Laredo, Texas.

Both men will take part in a series of interviews with City officials and community stakeholders next week.

A candidate forum is set for Wednesday, March 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the 9th Floor City Commission Chambers in City Hall.

The city plans to carry the event on Comcast Channel 26 and stream it live on the City’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Meet Dr. Brad Brown

Dr. Brad Brown currently serves as the deputy chief of support services for the Grand Rapids Fire Department. A 27-year veteran of the fire service who began his career in Greensboro, NC, Chief Brown has been with the City of Grand Rapids for 20 years in various capacities including: firefighter, acting equipment operator, acting officer, lieutenant-planning, captain-planning, assistant chief-administration, and fills in as acting fire chief on a frequent basis. Brown oversees the $36 million budget, purchasing, planning division, fleet and facilities, administrative staff, fire prevention division, and facilitates the hiring and promotion of GRFD employees. Chief Brown serves as a peer assessor for the Center for Public Safety Excellence and as an instructor for Eastern Michigan University’s school of staff and command where he instructs on strategic planning, financial management and problem solving. Brown has earned an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection Technology from Guilford Technical Community College, an Associate’s Degree in Fire Prevention and Investigation from Delta College, a Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a major in Fire Service Management from Northwood University, a Master’s degree in Executive Fire Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a Doctorate in Education from Cornerstone University in Organizational Leadership and Development. For Brown’s complete biography, CLICK HERE.

Meet Chief Eloy Vega

Chief Eloy Vega has served communities as a first responder for over 23 years, leading teams and engaging a diverse community. He is the current fire chief and emergency management coordinator for the City of Port Neches, Texas. Vega’s career began with the Laredo Fire Department in 1999, serving in various capacities before being promoted to fire district chief, with an operating budget of just over $57 million. He served in various positions there, including fire suppression district chief, fire training district chief, and fire prevention and arson district chief. While assigned to the Fire Administration Division, Vega was the special projects coordinator, strategic planner and public information officer. Vega earned an Associate’s Degree of Applied Science in Fire Protection from Kilgore College, a Bachelor’s Degree of Applied Arts and Sciences from Texas A&M International University, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration in Disaster & Emergency Management from Sam Houston State University and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at Oklahoma State University in Fire and Emergency Management Administration. For Vega’s complete biography, CLICK HERE.

Once the public has a chance to watch and listen to what the fire chief candidates have to say at the forum, City Manager Mark Washington wants to know what they think of each candidate via a web survey. The survey will go live following the forum and be available for comment through 5 p.m. Friday, March 31. Those without internet access will be able to participate in the survey via 311 or 616-456-3000.

