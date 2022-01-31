Two found dead after overnight crash in Muskegon Co.

The crash happened sometime overnight from Sunday into Monday on Adams Road. The pair were found deceased in the car at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were found deceased after a crash in Moorland Township, the Michigan State Police at the Grand Rapids Post report.

The crash happened sometime overnight from Sunday into Monday on Adams Road. The pair were found at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say the driver, a 55-year-old man from Ravenna, lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and went off the side, sliding into a ditch and striking several trees.

The man and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Grant, were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.