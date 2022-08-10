Grand Rapids Police investigating after two found dead, 3-year-old unhurt

A 3-year-old child was also found inside the home, and authorities said the child wasn't hurt.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway on Grand Rapids' south side Wednesday afternoon.

Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that first responders found a man and a woman dead inside a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE.

A 3-year-old child was also found inside the home, and authorities said the child wasn't hurt.

At this point, GRPD suspects the deaths to be drug-related, however, an official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

GRPD is working to find and notify the next of kin for the two that died.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

