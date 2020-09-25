2 hospitalized after shootings on Grand Rapids' SE side

Both victims are expected to recover, police said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after two separate shootings sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the first shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of Oakdale and Eastern Avenue SE.

Police said a caller reported a crowd neared the area of Marshall and Temple, and that they heard someone in the crowd claim they had a gun.

A short time later, a shooting victim showed up the Butterworth Hospital. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, told police she was standing near the intersection of Adams and Marshall when she heard multiple shots fired. The victim said she got into the car to leave when she realized she'd been shot in the ankle. Her injuries are non-life threatening and she is expected to be okay.

Officers searched the scene and located approximately 20 casings. A home in the area was also struck.

Police did not have suspect information to release in relation to this incident. The shooting is still under investigation.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., a second shooting victim arrived at Blodgett Hospital and told police about an hour and a half earlier he was out in front of his house when a black vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots at him.

GRPD said the victim was vague on his location but told them that two people were inside the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a neighbor. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police haven't nailed down an exact scene and are still investigating the shooting at this time.

It's not yet clear if either of these incidents are connected.

