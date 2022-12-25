2 in critical condition after crash in Robinson Twp.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before noon on 120th Avenue near Winans Street in Robinson Township.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in critical condition after two vehicles collided Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before noon on 120th Avenue near Winans Street in Robinson Township.

Investigation showed a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound on 120th, when a Trailblazer heading north lost control of their vehicle. The Trailblazer spun sideways, causing the Silverado to crash into the front passenger side of the out of control vehicle.

Both passengers, a man and woman, inside the Trailblazer suffered significant injuries and were extricated by fire crews on scene. Both were transported to Spectrum Butterworth in critical condition.

The driver of the Silverado had no apparent injuries and was released from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.