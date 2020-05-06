Two in hospital after shooting in Wyoming

One victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other was transported by private vehicle.

WYOMING, Michigan — A shooting in Wyoming has sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Lt. Eric Wiler, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 110 block of Colrain, near 28th Street and Michael Avenue SW.

One victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other was transported by private vehicle.

Police say they believe there was an argument before shots were fired.

There is no information yet on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

