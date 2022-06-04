Grand Rapids resident found pinned in upside down car after crash in Ottawa Co.

A person failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Subaru, which left the road, struck a utility pole and flipped upside down, seriously injuring two.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously injured after a two-car crash in Georgetown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

The crash happened around 3:04 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Jackson Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one car upside down with a passenger pinned inside.

Police believe a 38-year-old Hudsonville woman was driving West on Jackson when she failed to stop at a stop sign on 8th Avenue. She struck a Subaru driven by a 66-year-old Grand Rapids woman driving South on 8th Avenue.

The crash caused the Subaru to leave the road, strike a utility pole and roll over, police say.

The driver of the Subaru, along with her 92-year-old passenger from Grand Rapids, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say 8th Avenue was shut down while the crash was investigated, but has since been reopened. It remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

